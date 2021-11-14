Just Askin' | Cost of a Thanksgiving fill-up?
What’s a fill-up going to cost for Thanksgiving travel?
The days of $3 a gallon appear to be far from over.
Nationally, the average price at the pump was $3.42 a gallon on Nov. 8, the highest mark in seven years, and about $3.46 a gallon in Champaign County, according to AAA.
In the last couple of weeks, crude oil prices have gone down from about $85 a barrel to a little over $81, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.
“Approaching Thanksgiving there’s limited amount of upside, maybe 5 to even 10 cents a gallon in decreases,” he said. “But I think we will see elevated gas prices through the end of this year and early next year.”
Experts predicted some gas price respite after the summer season, when widespread vaccination, summer break and good weather spiked demands on travel and energy. But when September came, gas prices spiked instead. The reason? Mainly a global energy crunch, stemming from resource shortages, particularly in China and Europe.
China’s coal inventory has declined to record lows, while electricity demand has gone up as factories make up ground from the pandemic’s economic conditions. Which means China is dipping into other energy sources, like crude oil and natural gas.
Meanwhile, Europe is facing a natural-gas shortage, where prices are about five times higher than where they were at the beginning of the year. And the OPEC cartel only agreed to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels this December, despite pleas from the U.S. and India to bump up exports.
U.S. domestic inventory of oil has fallen in the last year and a half, from 1.2 billion barrels in June 2020 to about 1.05 billion today.
Basically, energy demand is up, while supply has lagged. And it’s playing out at the pump.
One misconception: Holiday travel doesn’t budge gas demand much. Because once people reach their destinations, they tend to stay there. “Some of the lowest days for gasoline demand every year are Thanksgiving and Christmas,” De Haan said. “There’s a 25 to 35 percent drop in gas consumption.”