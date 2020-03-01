Q: Is there an update on Parkland’s solar farm?
A: Two years after receiving board approval, a building permit was issued in February for the 8-acre solar farm.
The 2-megawatt field will be located in the northwest corner of campus.
In comparison, the solar field in south Champaign operated by the University of Illinois provides about 4 megawatts.
The project was initially going to be built in 2018 by SolSystems LLC of Washington, D.C., which would pay to build the solar farm and earn renewable energy certificates that it could sell.
The project was delayed because “the state of Illinois was somewhat delayed in their awarding of rebates and solar renewable energy certificates,” said Jim Bustard, Parkland’s director of physical plants.
The contract has also since been sold to New York-based Con Ed, Bustard said.
Besides that, the contract is the same, he said, with Parkland not paying any of the estimated $2 million in construction costs.
“We buy the electricity from them at a highly discounted rate,” he said.
The solar farm could generate between 10 and 15 percent of the college’s energy needs, Bustard said.
The college also plans to integrate the solar farm into its academics.
Bustard said the site is mostly ready for the panels to be installed.
“Con Ed believes it will be online by the end of May,” Bustard said. “We’re just happy that we’re getting going.”