Just Askin' | Housing market
What’s in store for the housing market in 2022?
Locally, there are two things to monitor: inventory and interest rates.
We asked 30-year Realtor Liz McDonald, former president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors, for her take on the situation.
In her mind, there were a couple reasons for 2021’s housing boom.
“Part of it was that people were in their homes so much that the need for different spaces, larger spaces, their own spaces became a lot more of a necessity,” she said. “That, combined with historically low interest rates, made it a perfect time for people to purchase their homes.”
Indeed, home sales surged to a 15-year high in 2021, off the back of low mortgage rates. Home sales in Champaign County rivaled 2020’s record.
“Now things are escalating a little bit with interest,” McDonald said. “Current 30-year interest rates are hovering between 3 and 3.5 percent; we’re seeing that rate rise, and that may change the markets.”
The median price of an American home rose 16 percent from 2020 to 2021.
From what she’s seen, demand is still high in Champaign County, McDonald said. A lack of inventory, here and everywhere, for more affordable homes means prospective homebuyers are jumping on offers quickly.
“Locally, what rising interest rates can cause is a smaller buyer pool for a certain price range — fewer people can afford the same home because it’s more expensive,” McDonald said.
So, sales may be limited by inventory, especially while rising borrowing rates readjust the market. But demand will remain high.
“Anything under $400,000 typically fields multiple offers within the first few days of marketing,” she said. “The market in Champaign-Urbana is pretty strong, and I don’t see a lot of indicators that’ll change.”