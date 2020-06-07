Just Askin' | Insuring against riots
Does business insurance cover looting?
It typically does, said Mike Tennant, the president of InsureChampaign.
“Normally yes, looting claims and the vandalism that goes with it are covered by insurance policies,” he said. “This of course would be for the product destroyed or taken.”
About 50 businesses in Champaign reported damage from last Sunday’s looting, Champaign police said.
Tennant said his clients didn’t have any looting claims, but he said some filed claims for vandalism.
Rod Van Buskirk, the owner of Champaign’s Bacon & Van Buskirk Glass Co., said last week that some small businesses didn’t have coverage for the damage they received.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the smaller businesses, the building owners and proprietors of those businesses, simply have to take a loss and pay the cost of the board-up and the glass replacement,” he said.