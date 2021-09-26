Of all the video-gambling spots in Champaign-Urbana, which one has raked in the most in 2021?
Look no further than the Mach 1 Gas Station in Champaign.
Located on 902 W. Bloomington Road, just off the Prospect Avenue exit of Interstate 74, the gas station’s gambling terminals produced more revenue than any of Champaign’s 53 other video-gambling sites, or the 21 in Urbana. Players wagered more than $19.4 million at Mach 1 through August of this year, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. Its six terminals, the legal maximum, have pulled in about $1.54 million in income: 5 percent goes to the municipality, while 29 percent goes to the state.
Mach 1 is far and away the biggest video-gambling draw in the county. Circle K at 4202 W. Springfield Ave. in west Champaign was next with $1.03 million in income off $11.1 million in wagers. Third was Dotty’s on Mattis Avenue, with just under $724,000 in income, followed by Emma’s Slots and Video Poker in Savoy Plaza, with $689,000 in income through August.
“I like it because it’s popular,” said Walter Hines of Champaign, playing at a terminal in Mach 1. “A lot of people come through here. I feel like I have a better chance to win.”