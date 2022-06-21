In the first five months of 2022, the state’s 110 dispensaries have racked up nearly $624 million in adult-use marijuana sales, a 22 percent increase from the same period last year.
Each month — January through May — has posted higher sales and more items sold than the same month last year.
According to Sunnyside spokesman Jason Erkes, there isn’t much to tout other than the increased awareness of legal, recreational pot.
Both Danville and Champaign’s Sunnyside locations see 600 to 900 customers per day, Erkes said. About 10 percent of daily customers have never shopped at Sunnyside before.
“The numbers will continue to climb year over year, with more education,” Erkes said. “As people convert from illicit to legal weed, and as more stores open up.”
The last part is critical, and timely.
Three weeks ago, an Illinois judge lifted a 10-month stay that prevented 185 adult-use applicants from obtaining their licenses to open a dispensary, many of them meeting the social equity criteria of the state’s program.
On June 10, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced it would issue conditional licenses to the previous 2021 winners of license “lotteries” in light of the court’s lifted stay.
The conditional licenses will be issued in three waves, ending Aug. 22.
In the face of continued inflation, the average price for adult-use pot products has broadly decreased in the last year-and-a-half. According to the IDFPR data, the dispensaries’ average price per item sold reached its peak in March 2021, when the average cannabis product went for about $47.10.
This April — perhaps in lieu of “4/20” deals, Erkes said — the average dispensary item sold for $42.48, the lowest average price since February 2020, a mere two months into recreational Illinois sales. In May, the average product sold for $42.63.
“As products become more accessible, the price is dropping a little bit,” Erkes said.
More dispensaries on the way is good news for Sunnyside, which happens to double as the state’s largest wholesaler of cannabis flower. The Chicago-based company recently checked in at No. 4 on Crain’s Chicago Business’ 50 fastest-growing businesses — the cannabis industry was well represented.
It’s also a boon to the state’s coffers: Wholesale cannabis is taxed at 7 percent when sold by cultivators.
Retail products are taxed based on their THC content. The tax rate is 10 percent for THC concentrations below 35 percent, with a 25 percent tax rate for concentrations above that. Cannabis-infused products, like edibles, are taxed at 20 percent.
Illinois pulled in $387.7 million in tax revenue from the sale of cannabis products last year, almost $100 million more than tax from liquor sales.