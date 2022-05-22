How are rising mortgage rates affecting home searches in Champaign County?
With the supply of homes still historically low, Ryan Dallas Real Estate President Jilyan Landon hears talk about how rising mortgage rates might affect demand.
“People aren’t necessarily halting their search, maybe adjusting a little bit based on affordability with the new interest rates in mind,” she told WDWS on Wednesday.
The average 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage was 4.98 percent in April, up from 3.06 percent in April 2021, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
The 30-year fixed rate was even higher for the week ending May 12, an average 5.3 percent. But it’s been a steady climb — the average 30-year rate was at 4.42 percent in March and 3.76 percent in February.
“Mortgage rates had gone up earlier in the year in preparation for the fed to increase the interest rates,” said Landon, about two weeks after the fed hiked its key rate by half a percentage point. “There was kind of that built-in cushion so to speak, where it wasn’t going to rock the boat major on mortgage rates because they had already adjusted.”
Home sales in the Champaign County area declined by 9.4 percent in April compared with the same month in 2021, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
The median home sale price was higher, however. Last month, the median price was $190,827, nearly 11.6 percent higher than the in April 2021, when it was $171,000.
There were 249 home sales in April, compared with 275 in April 2021. Homes put up for sale were on the market for an average of 37 days in April.
“Buyers continue to show resiliency in the housing market, given the fact here is tightened inventory levels and an uptick in mortgage rates,” said Stefanie Pratt, president of the local Realtors group.
As of May 18, the inventory total was 825 residential properties, up 48 from last month. On May 20 of last year, there were 984 properties available in the county.
There were 231 pending home sales in Champaign County in April, meaning the sales were under contract but not yet closed, compared with 302 in April 2021, according to the Realtors group, which cited Midwest Real Estate Data LLC.