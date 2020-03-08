Q: How does Goodrich Quality Theaters' bankruptcy affect the Savoy 16?
A: It’s unclear, but for the time being, it will remain open.
“At this time, we do not anticipate any interruptions in operations at the Savoy 16,” regional manager Heath Thomas said.
Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters filed last month for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
On Thursday, the company said in a statement that “at this stage, we are confident that we will be able to keep our doors open and continue to show movies at all of our existing locations.”
Goodrich has about 30 theaters, with most in the Midwest.
The company said it ultimately chose to file for bankruptcy protection because “a court-supervised reorganization process and the stability and process it brings will put us in the best position to do what is in the best interests of our community.”
Goodrich was founded in 1930 in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Its Savoy location was renovated in 2013 to add an Imax theater.