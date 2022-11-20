Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
How will Thanksgiving week gas prices compare to previous years?
Despite gas prices falling more than a dollar a gallon this summer, filling up your tank during Thanksgiving week will be pricier than ever.
According to fuel market tracker GasBuddy.com, Thanksgiving gas prices should average out to about $3.68 a gallon nationally — 30 cents higher than last year, and 20 cents higher than 2012’s Thanksgiving, the previous record-setter.
“We’ve had a bit of a bumpy ride this fall, as it relates to refinery maintenance and turnaround,” said GasBuddy lead analyst Patrick De Haan.
Gas prices have been on precarious ground this year, as national prices swung up to $5 a gallon in the sweltering summer, when fuel consumption was at its peak. Oil refineries are still trying to recover production after early pandemic shutdowns.
Meanwhile, Russia’s war on Ukraine has brought sanctions on its oil from the U.S. and many E.U. countries, strangulating energy supply even further.
As a result, 2022 gas prices have been “an out-of-control runaway roller coaster ride in the dark,” De Haan said. “You think oil prices are stuck on these tracks, anticipate some increases and decreases, but the wheels have fallen off completely.”
Last week, Champaign-Urbana gas prices averaged around $3.85 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s online database. Several Tuscola stations were pumping unleaded at $3.62 a gallon by Thursday.
Try to plan your holiday trips around the best gas prices you can find state-to-state. The heaviest travel time will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Though gas prices tend to fall in the fall and spring in the spring, global unrest could imperil that concept.
“Gas prices could trend lower for the rest of the year, but if we get a dramatic turn of events it could be significant,” De Haan said. “The oil market is very much on edge, and it would not take much to rattle it.”
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Jay Simpson | My love for shoes is deeper than the average
- Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
- Game 5 preview | No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 16 Virginia; 2 p.m., Sunday
- Tate | Illini just miss out on a weekend to remember
- Marching Illini make unforgettable trip to The Big House
- Beyond the Boardroom: OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center's Erin Rogers
- Illini fans in Las Vegas: 'It's like old-home week'
- Faces of Winter: Nov. 20, 2022
- Big 10: Tips from the pros on how to avoid getting duped by slanted or fake news, Part 2
- Unity comes out on wrong side of defensive slugfest with Bullets
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Bielema to coach Saturday
- Harris sparks Illini win against UCLA
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Update on Matthew Mayer
- It's Your Business | Courier Cafe's new owners plan to maintain iconic charm
- No arrest made in Tolono family shooting
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: What Chester Frazier looks for in recruiting
- For Danville casino, it's full steam ahead
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Nov. 18, 2022
- Future of former News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign still uncertain
- Rapid reaction: Michigan 19, Illinois 17