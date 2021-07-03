Submit your questions to Ethan Simmons at esimmons@news-gazette.com
Today: Is there any hope of gas prices coming down this summer?
Not really, said The Auto Club Group spokesperson Molly Hart.
It’s expected to see gas prices rise before a holiday, but there are deeper forces at work.
With worldwide vaccinations easing travel restrictions as people gear up for summer trips, global fuel demand is recovering fast and outpacing the supply.
Crude oil sold at $74 a barrel last week, the highest rate in almost three years.
“We expect gas prices to be the same level right now through August,” Hart said.
Around 89 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded gas for $2.75 per gallon or more.
Last July 4 weekend, with the pandemic flattening travel demand, only a quarter of stations sold gas for more than $2.25.
The average gas price for Independence Day weekend — $3.09 — is the highest since 2014’s holiday.
“As we’re recovering from the pandemic, many, many more people are out on the roads driving, and especially looking at the Independence Day holiday, 91 percent of travelers are going to be traveling by car,” Hart said.
In Illinois alone, 2.7 million people were forecasted to take a trip this weekend, with 2.5 million driving themselves.
(The Auto Club Group is the second largest AAA group in North America.)