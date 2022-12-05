Just Askin' | Willard flights to bowl game?
Will Willard Airport have flights to potential Illini bowl game locations?
Almost certainly.
Four probable options for Illini football’s bowl game this winter — the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (Jan. 2), Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. (Jan. 2), Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 31) and Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 30) — will all be reachable by Willard flights. Bowl pairings will be announced Sunday.
“There are multiple connections daily available from Willard to each of those destinations,” airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said.
The airport wholly owned by the University of Illinois is coming off a fairly full start to the holiday season. Willard flights have averaged an occupancy rate over 90 percent for the last few months, Bannon said.
“We’ve had some of the highest load factors in the last 15 years,” he said.
The Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program awarded Willard $850,000 in grant money this August to support the addition of a direct route to Washington D.C. Willard was the sole Illinois airport to receive one.
The grant isn’t liquid cash; it’s basically an insurance policy for whichever airline chooses to host the flights to D.C., to reimburse the company in case the arrangement nets low revenue and ridership. Willard hasn’t found an airline to supply the flights yet.
“We are definitely meeting with airlines and presenting that grant and that opportunity, but we can’t force an airline to be interested or take up that service,” Bannon said. “This could be a multiple-year effort.”
Though Bannon said he believes it could be a profitable proposition. In 2019, more than 50 people per day traveled to D.C. from Willard. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Willard no longer has a flight path to D.C., and the airport’s total flight seats have fallen by almost half.
“People would travel from quite a bit of a way to hop on that D.C. flight,” he said. “I think there’s data to show it would work,” he said.Also, Willard fliers, keep an eye out for larger planes in the near future. American Airlines, the sole provider at Willard, is phasing out its 50-seat aircrafts for bigger models as an economic response to the ongoing pilot shortage.
AA swapped out the 50-seat flight that went to and from Dallas and Savoy for a 76-seater, which first arrived earlier this week.
“All of our flights will eventually get to those larger aircrafts,” Bannon said. “It’s a good thing for us, we need the seats — it’s a good thing to see larger planes coming to Willard.”