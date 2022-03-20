CHAMPAIGN — The hotel industry is showing signs of rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is starting to get there, and we are definitely on the uptick,” said Alana Fuller, treasurer of the Champaign-Urbana Hotel and Lodging Association.
“We have a number of events coming up as most events are back and operating as normal,” added Fuller, who is also the hotel manager at Comfort Suites in Urbana and the general manager at Rodeway Inn in Urbana.
Teresa Blythe, the area director of sales for Hilton, said she is also seeing an increase over the previous two years.
“Guest room reservations are up, and our conferences are still a little down, but we anticipate an increase as 2022 continues,” she said.
She agrees that 2022 is off to a solid start.
Last weekend, more than 36,000 fans attended the IHSA boys’ basketball state finals at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“That was a huge number for us,” said Brad Swanson, director of marketing for the State Farm Center.
Final figures on how many hotel rooms were sold are not yet available, but Jayne DeLuce, the president of Visit Champaign County, said the weekend was a success.
“We estimated the overall economic impact for the tournament to be over $4 million based on what our early numbers indicated,” she said. “Everything exceeded our expectations, and we feel that once we get all of the numbers, it will be even greater than that.”
Yorkville Christian, Nashville, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Glenbard West captured titles.
The local hotels hosted the 16 teams with signage to welcome them and a police escort for each team from the hotel to State Farm Center.
“It was a pretty amazing experience for a high school basketball player,” DeLuce said.
And also for the local hotel industry.
“We have been in communication with the IHSA and with the local economic officials, and everything appeared to go great,” Fuller said.
The tournament was held in Champaign-Urbana from 1919-’95, when it moved to Peoria. After a 25-year run and two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament returned March 10-12. The teams from all four classes competed on the same weekend over three days, and all four championship games were played last Saturday.
“I think people were excited that it returned here,” DeLuce said. “And people were ready to have it be in person after two years of not having it. There was a lot of fan support from the different teams that came from the south, north, east and west portions of Illinois. It was a great environment that rivaled an Illinois home basketball game. It was great competition, too.”
DeLuce said planning is underway for the 2023 finals.
“Anytime you do an event for the first time, there is a little bit of anxiety of not knowing what to expect, but it exceeded our expectations,” she said. “There will be some tweeks that we will look at. Most of those, though, are things that nobody will even notice except those of us who are planning and organizing it.”
Said Swanson: “The response from fans was really good, and we heard from several schools and several athletes who told us they were really excited to be here,” he said. “By and large, it was a very positive overall experience all of the way around. Of course, since it was the first time back in a long time, there were a few little things we could probably clean up and improve upon, and we will for future years.”
Fuller said it was a good start to the new year, and local hotel officials have reported a steady increase in reserved rooms from the last two years when the pandemic wiped out a number of events. Among the events on tap: Mom’s Day at the University of Illinois on April 1-3, Ebertfest at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre on April 20-23, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon on April 28-30 and UI graduation on May 14.