RANTOUL — Once the anchor of downtown Rantoul, the old First National Bank building will soon be no more.
Minor demolition work began on the north side of the building last week. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the demolition is expected to begin in earnest next week.
“They’re just doing some pieces on the north side just to get it prepped for full demolition,” Eisenhauer said of the earlier work. “They have to wait for the EPA permit to go through” signifying the building is safe to demolish.
S Shafer Excavating was recently awarded a $147,000 contract to bring the building down.
Eisenhauer said the price is far cheaper than village officials dreamed could happen.
“I was very surprised,” Eisenhauer said. “When I first got here, there were discussions about the report that had been done a few years ago that was like $800,000 to $1 million to demolish.”
An estimate to renovate the building was close to $2 million.
Because of the estimates, the village delayed doing anything.
The village is preparing to proceed with a downtown renovation program, with the start of planning to begin next month.
Speaking of the bank building demolition, Eisenhauer said the village figured it needed to step forward and invest in downtown if it was going to ask others to do so.
In 2017, the village hired a Springfield firm for nearly $12,000 to prepare a report on the projected costs to renovate or demolish the building, located at the northeast corner of Sangamon Avenue and Garrard Street. David Leonatti, a principal in the firm, inspected the building inside and out. He said he had seen buildings in worse shape that had been renovated.
Much of the property was in bad shape.
One of the features that intrigued Leonatti was a downstairs vault and an ornate fireplace. The vault’s articulating door no longer closed because it dragged on the floor. The vault had 2-foot-thick concrete walls.
The building also housed a grocery store on the west side before the bank bought it out in 1960, adding 4,000 square feet to its existing 1,500 square feet. It was later known as Mathews Building Centre and was divided into office space.
First National was originally built a block west at the corner of Sangamon and Tanner streets but was lost in the great fire of 1901.
The bank consolidated with Collison Brothers Bank, and the present structure was built. Originally a modest structure, the building was expanded to the size it is today.
It was the second bank in Champaign County to install electronic posting and bookkeeping machinery.
The village condemned the building in 2013 and later came into possession of the property.
Because of its unstable condition, inspectors were not able enter the building recently to determine if it contains asbestos, so it will be treated as “hot” — as if there is asbestos there, Eisenhauer said.
As such, certain mechanisms must be in place during demolition, such as all material being watered down. No contaminants can leave the site without being packed or watered down, and all trucks must be lined to prevent any leakage.
In developing the downtown renovation project, the village will work with the public. The first meeting will be scheduled in early July.
“We recognize plans and studies have been done in the past,” Eisenhauer said. “I hope this staff has been able to indicate we put plans into action. That was the reason it was important to demolish the former bank building — one, to let people think about what they want their downtown to be when they realize it’s now clean with a blank page of opportunities and two, the other is to say we are ... stepping up and ready to move and revitalize and make it the downtown I think we all recognize it can be.
“I’m anxious to hear input from the community, what they would like to see.”
Downtown traffic has increased with the opening of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex on the west side of town.
Eric Thompson, owner/operator of ET’s restaurant downtown, can verify that.
He said his restaurant has seen a “dramatic increase” in Saturday business and an uptick in Friday evening and Sunday usage, although “not at the same level as Saturday.”
Thompson said he is part of the chamber of commerce subcommittee on downtown redevelopment and thinks the sports complex will be a catalyst for that.
“We’re really looking at being the center of the area and having a thriving downtown,” Thompson said.
Other examples of the extra business generated as a result of the sports complex include one filling station running out of gas recently and a restaurant running out of bread, Eisenhauer said.