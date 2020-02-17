URBANA — After three years, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city has closed its structural budget hole.
According to a financial forecast, the city’s revenues are projected to exceed expenses each of the next five years.
“We’re coming up on fiscal year 2021 in better financial shape than we’ve been in the last five years,” Marlin told the Urbana city council last week. “We’ve had three straight years of budget reductions, internal reorganization, selective revenue increases, but tonight, you’ll hear that no additional reductions are being recommended for the near future.”
The city increased the food-and-beverage tax from 1 to 1.5 percent in 2017 and will increase it in March to 2 percent. That second increase alone is expected to bring in $400,000 to the city annually.
The city also increased the packaged-alcohol tax last year from 1 to 3 percent and implemented a 3 percent sales tax on the now-legal marijuana.
The financial forecast won’t be affected by the ruling earlier this month that the city owe’s Carle $2.5 million, Marlin said, after the health system won its 13-year court battle to reclaim its charitable tax exemptions on four Urbana properties.
“We have the money set aside and we’ll be wiring the required funds to the county,” Marlin said on WDWS 1400-AM. “When I arrived in office, that wasn’t the case. Those funds — millions of dollars — had been kept in our general fund and essentially were being used to help balance the city’s books, which put us in a very risky financial position a few years ago.”
The five-year look-ahead wasn’t entirely rosy:
— While sales tax revenue, which makes up 30 percent of the city’s general fund revenues, is expected to increase 3 percent this fiscal year, the forecast expects that “long-term growth in sales tax revenue will not keep pace with inflation.”
— The state also continues to divert 5 percent of the city’s share of income taxes, reducing revenue by about $250,000 next year. “Given the magnitude of the state’s fiscal crisis, there continues to be a possibility that diversions may increase in the future,” the financial forecast states.
— Contributions to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund are “expected to increase by $125,000 on a recurring basis.”
While revenues are expected to exceed expenses, the gap between the two is expected to shrink over the next five years.
Because of this, Marlin and finance director Elizabeth Hannan said attracting new economic development and growing the tax base will be key.
“We need to continue to make economic development a priority,” Hannan said. “That’s really going to drive our ability to maintain a balanced budget over the long haul.”
Lincoln Square mall is filling up, with two vendors in its food court. Also, the Landmark Hotel was sold to developers who want to turn it into a Hilton Tapestry hotel.
Green Street Realty is building 42 new townhouses in the 200 block of South Vine Street in what is being touted as the first residential development in downtown Urbana in 15 years.
And construction has started on the Gather student housing development at Lincoln and University avenues.
In addition, the financial forecast recommended limiting requests for new recurring funding and offsetting any new expenses with additional budget cuts or new revenue.
It also recommended looking at partnering with other units of local governments to provide services and save money.
“We need to continue to look at whether there are ways that we can do some things cooperatively, perhaps, with other units of government or sharing services that would just be a more cost effective way to deliver services,” Hannan said. “Looking at this forecast, I mean, the reality is, if there are new things that we want to do in the future, that’s probably our best shot for finding some savings.”
Despite some of the risks going forward, Marlin remained optimistic.
“This will help us maintain a fund balance that’s adequate to withstand economic downturn, to help provide for a stable property tax rate and allow us to respond to natural disasters like the tornado that we had last spring, or unexpected opportunities and needs that appear,” she said.