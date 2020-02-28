MONTICELLO — The Champaign developer who converted an empty Monticello bank building into a multiuse venue may now take on a 2-acre blank slate of land just east of the downtown district known as Pepsin Hill.
The Monticello City Council recently approved a temporary license agreement with Spencer Atkins, giving him a 60-day exclusive right to develop plans for the property, which was cleaned up by the city in 2005 after the former Pepsin Syrup factory was razed.
Details are not being released, but the request for proposal put out several months ago called for plans that would turn the site “into a commercial or mixed-use development that would significantly complement the area as an extension of the downtown.”
Monticello Director of Community Development Callie Jo McFarland said Atkins — who grew up in Monticello — proved his mettle when he took the former 1920s-era First Mid-Illinois Bank building and renovated it to house Christie Clinic, a second-floor event space, four B&B-style rooms and other commercial spaces.
He also went into the history books and renamed the structure the “Moore Building,” after builder Allen F. Moore.
“We were blown away by the attention to detail and vision he had for the Moore Building,” she said. “He could have just gone turnkey and cleaned it up a little bit, but then it wouldn’t be used like it is being used now. We’ve received a proposal staff is excited about.”
The request for proposal asks for a developer to create a mixed-use development, integrate it into pedestrian and bicycle paths, provide a facility that will invest in the downtown business district through jobs and tax revenue, and incorporate aesthetic elements such as green space and public art.
During the 60-day window approved by the council, the city will negotiate exclusively with Atkins. If plans proceed, the issue would likely go to the zoning board of appeals for land-use changes that are needed, then to the council for approval.
Council members would also need to approve a purchase and sales agreement, as well as a redevelopment agreement, since the land is in a tax-increment-financing district.
McFarland and City Administrator Terry Summers have both worked for the town since the Pepsin property came under the city’s auspices. Summers said they have not worked continually on redevelopment, but that it was always on their minds.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said of a potential agreement.
The Pepsin Syrup plant closed in 1985. The city then used $257,000 in grants and a $425,000 Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan to clean and clear the site.
Atkins is considering an area that encompasses the 1.56-acre tract between Washington and Livingston Streets and a 0.63-acre one between Livingston Street and the railroad tracks. An optional 2,340-square-foot third tract that is currently being cleaned up by the city is also being offered.