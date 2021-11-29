After 15 months of increases in the number of homes sold in the Champaign County real estate market, sales were down 2.16% in September. October, however, saw an another uptick.
We turned to Stefanie Pratt, president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors and an agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Champaign, for her take.
In September, home sales were off slightly more than 2% over sales from a year ago. That broke a 15-month streak of year-over-year sales increases. Do you see that as a bump in the road or a reflection on a possible developing trend?
Yes, we experienced somewhat of a “breathable slow,” as I call it, with September home sales off by just 2%, but we anticipate October home sales will return to positive territory based on the pending sales volume reported in September.
Home sales currently remain ahead of the 2020 pace year-to-date so far, up 9%. It was hard to beat the September 2020 home sale pace that resulted in the large number of buyers who were eager to move during the pandemic (post COVID-shutdown).
Remote work from home presented challenges for some who desired more living space along with workspace for themselves and their families. Our September 2021 sales volume was just shy of the 2020 sales, which indicates the demand for housing remains robust.
It has been a seller’s market for some time now, due to lower mortgage rates. Experts predict mortgage rates will modestly increase in the coming months. How will that affect the Champaign County market?
Inventory levels have continued to decrease after it dried up quickly in 2020 as many delayed putting their homes on the market, and buyers were forced to choose what was out there. The sheer number of buyers and demand for housing continues to increase.
It has not been unusual in these market conditions for sellers to receive full asking price or even higher depending on the price point for their property. In some situations, buyers have had to compete in multiple-offer situations in hopes their offer is accepted. This competitive marketplace has discouraged some buyers but we should start to see inventory levels increase in the new year and with that, multiple-offer situations will start to ease up, maybe. Home prices should continue to rise but at a slower pace. FHA and VA buyers often got beat out for Conventional and Cash financing buyers, in multiple offer situations. Some homes got a few offers, while others experienced 15 to 20 at a time to decide through.
Mortgage rates currently stand around 3.0% but the National Association of Realtors reports we should see an increase to 3.7% in the coming months into 2022, due to persistent high inflation. The rise in mortgage rates does affect the overall affordability for buyers. The higher the interest rate affects how high you can go in price point for the home you buy because it factors into your overall monthly payment.
Waiting to buy will cost you more in the long run as mortgage rates increase. So, if you are on the fence on whether to buy now rather than later, the best advice is to lock in those mortgage rates before they inch any higher.
Mortgage rates should increase incrementally and still remain affordable for many would-be buyers in the Champaign County market area. I do not anticipate a dramatic slowdown in home sales in 2022 in our market area.
We also expect to see some foreclosures enter the market in 2022. How many will determine how the banks work with the pre-foreclosure homes to work out a financial option for those homeowners. Many have and waiting to see how that plays out. We don’t expect an influx but too soon to predict.
What has the rising cost of supplies such as lumber done to the new housing market, and what trends are you starting to see?
Lumber prices began falling this summer but it appears to have been short-lived. It was reported since late August, framing lumber increased by 40%. It is anticipated that lumber prices aren’t finished climbing yet. Those prices all factor into the new home construction costs.
Lumber is critical for both new-home construction and remodeling. In May, builders reported that soaring lumber prices were adding $36,000 on average to the price of a new home. There is no doubt we do need more new construction to help wrestle with the issues of the shortages we are we continue to see.
The demand is there for both new and existing homes. Remote work has only furthered housing demand. We are seeing more new construction sales this year that were listed by our local multiple listing service in market area, as new construction sales are about 10% ahead of sales from 2020.
Has the rising cost of supplies forced any changes in the way homes are built, and have the supply chain issues caused any effect?
Builders are reporting there are delays on waiting for certain materials required to begin or complete any new construction. Anything from lumber to shingles for a house that has to be moved by train or truck, demand is great and there is a waiting period.
Supply-chain challenges are hindering new home production and delaying construction projects. The same goes for appliances and smart technology devices in a home — back orders are prevalent, whether that be for home remodels or new home construction.
Overall, builders go into contracts with projections of a longer possession time but shore it up as they get supplies in and completed. I had a new construction projected to be completed in mid-January and it is going to be done first week of December. Just in time for my clients to move in and celebrate the holidays.
This is your second go-around as president of the CCAR. How has this year been different than when you previously served in 2015-16?
I am really excited to have ran the chairs again and taken the presidency for a second round. I enjoy volunteering and serving in my industry and the community. I like to make things happen and look to continually better my organization and community for those that both live and work here.
I get things done, and don’t have time to just take a seat at a board to be there. This is volunteer work for me that can better not only my industry but my fellow Realtors and clients.