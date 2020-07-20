MAHOMET — By 2050, Mahomet’s downtown could have a bandshell, fountains and alley parks, and more people could live downtown in mixed-use developments with stores on the first floor.
That’s all included in Mahomet’s downtown master plan, which was approved by the village board in 2019 as an addition to its comprehensive plan.
The plan was developed by Detroit-based planning firm SmithGroup with input from community stakeholders, city staff and businesses, village President Sean Widener said.
The plan will be something the village can turn to when new developments are proposed, he said.
“The beauty of the plan is it helps our vision of the space. Some folks may have their own ideas or may want to redevelop something. This helps them as well; they can build off that,” Widener said.
Widener said Mahomet has had “a lot of focus in town on growth in other areas of town. We felt it was important to come back into the downtown area and have a resurgence, or at least a focus on that area as well.”
The village also approved a downtown tax increment financing district to eventually help fund development of the goals in the master plan.
The village has already taken some steps toward creating the Village Green park called for in the plan. Two years ago, it bought four properties east of the village hall, demolished the houses on those properties and cleared the space.
“We’re just getting to a point where it can be usable in the next big phase,” Widener said. “It’s now basically an open space.”
In the master plan, there would be public art or a fountain, rain gardens, a gazebo and a $3 million bandshell plaza in that park.
The plan calls for a mix of private and public funding based on different grants the village could apply for.
“This is certainly a long-term commitment,” Widener said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Andrea Kouzmanoff, the owner of A Quilting Bee on Main Street, said that when her store opened 14 years ago, downtown was much more quiet.
“There were several photography businesses, a couple Realtors, two insurance companies,” she said. “So it’s definitely livelier now. It’s nice and certainly more active.”
And she likes what she’s seen in the downtown master plan.
“It would be fantastic if their master plan worked out,” Kouzmanoff said. “They’ve already seemed to move forward with buying some houses … and those were torn down and turned into green space. It looks beautiful.”