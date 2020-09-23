Just east of Tuscola High School are two expansive lots that harbor reasons for the town to feel mixed emotions about its economic health.
On one sits Tuscola Outlet Shops, where occupancy has declined over the last few years. The other is the brand new Love’s Truck Stop that’s set to open in November, where excitement is building.
Like most towns across the country, Tuscola’s incoming revenue is down significantly, but city administrator Drew Hoel has reasons to feel optimistic.
“We’re just kind of weathering the storm like a lot of folks are,” Hoel said. “It’s better than we anticipated, frankly. COVID has certainly been a hit, it’s been an impact as has been chronicled everywhere. It’s certainly been a financial impact, but maybe not as bad as we initially thought, which I suppose is something resembling good news or a silver lining in the cloud.”
The fallout from COVID-19, Hoel said, hit the outlet mall hard after vacancies were already up. The town is working on ways to incentivize redevelopment there. Just down I-57, the new truck stop is driving interest, even in difficult economic times.
“We hope there’s going to be some follow-on development there,” he said. “There’s about another 30 or 35 acres out there, so we hope there’s some interest.”
Hoel said the impact of COVID-19 on the city of Tuscola’s general fund is projected to be around $250,000. The city, though, has the funds to make it through difficult times. And beyond Love’s, he’s said the town has had significant interest in investment.
“We’ll try to rely on our reserves for a couple of years, and hopefully this thing will turn around,” he said. “We hope to see a decent spike (from the truck stop) in sales-tax revenue, and hopefully that’ll right the ship a little bit.
“We’ve had years and years of strong financial performance, so we’re probably in better shape to weather this storm than a lot of municipalities. So it hasn’t had a huge impact on our operations.”
— Anthony Zilis