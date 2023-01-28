Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
DANVILLE — There won’t be a poker room, but there will be poker. And there will also be sports betting and plenty of food at Golden Nugget Danville, which is slated to open in about three months.
General Manager Juris Basens said there will be plenty for visitors to do.
“We’ll have the slot machines; we’ll have roulette, craps, blackjack and a variety of what they now call carnival games, which are different kinds of specialty games like ultimate Texas hold ’em,’ baccarat, three-card stud, pai gow poker and all those types of games,” Basens said. “Dealers deal cards, but they’re different versions of blackjack or poker; they’re not traditional versions. They’re dealt by a live dealer and played with chips.”
Basens said there will not be a poker room, although video poker will be available on the casino floor.
“That’s not to say we won’t have it in the future,” he said. “It’s a new market, and we want to hear from our customers what they want. We’re going with the plan we have, but we’re very flexible. We have area to expand if the business calls for it.”
All changes must be approved by the Illinois Gaming Board.
As for how high the stakes will be, that depends.
“Daytime minimum bets will probably be lower,” Basens said. “It will depend on volume and demand of the customer.”
The Golden Nugget will have a retail sports book and eventually access to a digital sports book.
There will be kiosks and a live station for sports wagering with plenty of TVs and a sports bar.
“It’s just a really fun sports-bar environment with the ability to wager on games,” Basens said, noting that while the particular game a customer wagers on might not be on one of the casino’s TVs, all of the NFL games and many major college football games will be shown. Basketball and baseball games will also be aired.
In addition to the sports bar, Golden Nugget will feature a steakhouse and a cafe.
There will not be a theater or live entertainment in the first phase, although that could be added if there is customer demand for it, Basens said.
The casino will employ about 300 people, and Basens said the hiring process is ramping up.
“So far, so good on the hiring,” he said. “I’ve only got about a dozen people right now, but the hiring picks up the closer you get to the opening.
“We just started recruiting for dealer training and have had a good response. We’ve got some good local folks already working for us.”
Many casino visitors will want to stay the night. There is no shortage of available lodging.
Tim Dudley, president and CEO of Vermilion Advantage, said almost all of the about 10 hotels and motels in the Danville area are located in the eastern part of town near the casino.
Some people will come in for the day, visit the casino and be back home that night. Many others, however, will spend the night.
“That’s what we’re figuring,” said Dudley, noting people aren’t afraid to drive across state or even from out of state to visit.
“When I was in Decatur, people would go to Peoria all the time” to visit the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, he said. “Indianapolis wouldn’t be out of the question. We’re looking for there to be a lot of influx from out of town using those hotels.”
Dudley said a major economic impact is expected for Danville and Vermilion County as a whole.