RANTOUL — The village board this month will be asked to approve rezoning of parcels near the Rantoul Family Sports Complex that could clear the way for additional economic development.
The Warner Dynasty Trust is asking the village to rezone property known as 950-982 Broadmeadow Road and 825, 829 and 867 Stone Bridge Drive from AG (agriculture) to C-2 (commercial) to allow for commercial development.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said part of the property is directly adjacent to the sports complex. Another part is between the complex and Interstate 57, while the remaining land is north of the complex along Stone Bridge Drive.
“The rezoning is necessary due to increased interest in development ... near the complex,” Eisenhauer said.
“We are on track for spring and early summer to be a very busy construction season.”
Kristi Pflugmacher of the Warner trust said the rezoning request is to prepare in the event of contracts for development.
“We are seeing more interest,” Pflugmacher said. “We just felt like we wanted to be prepared for the future. We just wanted to get it completed.”
She said a little more than 20 acres is involved.
West side developmentThe sports complex has spurred development on the west side, including a miniature golf course bordering the complex, and a strip mall on the grounds of a motel building that was demolished at the corner of Murray Road and U.S. 136.
The strip mall will be home to five businesses. One of them, Verizon, has already opened, Eisenhauer said.
“Starbucks is supposed to open this month. I believe Jersey Mike’s is too.”
Eisenhauer said he hasn’t been informed when a Little Caesar’s pizza and another unannounced business will open.
Eisenhauer said earlier that the site of a former gas station across Murray Road from the new strip mall is a hot property.
Busey Bank reportedly will build a facility east of the Jimmy John’s on U.S. 136 as well.
Rantoul officials had hoped development would take off sooner than it has, but the COVID-19 pandemic followed by skyrocketing construction material costs have slowed advancement.
Downtown RantoulRantoul Urban Planner Chris Milliken said he recently received news that a $3 million Rebuild Illinois state grant that was announced earlier this year may soon be coming for downtown.
“It sounds like our money from the state has shaken loose,” Milliken said.
He said he will apply for a small grant as well that will be part of the downtown revitalization project.
Milliken hopes much of the work can be completed next year.
The first part of construction will be digging up the streets and alleys and installing new storm sewers and water lines.
The next phase would be ripping out and adding new pavement and sidewalks and adding streetscaping.
“That’s the plan, to do it in one construction season,” he said.