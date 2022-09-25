Cha-ching

Not every area town has them but for the ones that do, video gambling machines are revenue generators for cities and villages — some several hundred bucks a month, others quite a bit more.

Here’s a look at area municipalities’ cut of gambling tax revenue for August, according to the Illinois Gaming Board:

Town Tax revenue

Arcola $6,725.89

Arthur $2,870.41

Atwood $1,363.22

Belgium $5,012.01

Bement $3,308.55

Broadlands $1,105.40

Brocton $429.66

Buckley $3,830.11

Cabery $393.55

Catlin $985.51

Cerro Gordo $1,323.27

Champaign $95,057.64

Chrisman $284.79

Cissna Park $632.18

Danville $46,389.51

Farmer City $7,969.53

Fisher $2,727.12

Fithian $639.49

Georgetown $4,803.61

Gibson City $8,456.72

Gifford $2,552.52

Hammond $1,006.82

Hindsboro $1,423.88

Hoopeston $10,412.46

Ivesdale $872.39

Kempton $303.41

LeRoy $10,047.52

Loda $2,880.98

Ludlow $1,196.42

Mahomet $5,932.98

Mansfield $2,330.23

Melvin $634.39

Milford $1,601.82

Monticello $12,958.53

Newman $1,724.69

Oakwood $12,519.75

Ogden $4,810.50

Onarga $1,010.28

Paxton $4,990.71

Pesotum $474.69

Philo $3,393.55

Piper City $1,208.91

Potomac $1,642.68

Rankin $294.30

Rantoul $23,596.78

Ridge Farm $609.50

Roberts $1,246.17

Rossville $331.18

Royal $217.03

Sadorus $1,626.84

St. Joseph $2,559.63

Savoy $9,547.12

Sibley $608.26

Sidell $1,283.54

Sidney $2,189.69

Sullivan $4,565.21

Thomasboro $761.01

Tilton $28,104.88

Tolono $5,353.72

Tuscola $15,793.31

Urbana $39,961.90

Villa Grove $210.71

Watseka $13,815.42

Westville $15,001.34