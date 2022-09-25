top story
The big business of video gambling: 5 counties, 70 establishments with $500,000-plus wagered in August
Jeff D'Alessio
Editor
Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
All told, there are 43,876 state-authorized video gambling terminals in 8,072 locations across Illinois. In August alone, they took in $2,651,002,556.30 and gave back $2,424,054,191.18, adding up to net wagering activity of $226,948,365.12.
For comparison’s sake, that’s more than all but four 2022 Major League Baseball team payrolls.
Here’s a look at the 70 area establishments where more than $500,000 was wagered last month, followed by the net amount wagered after winnings were factored in, according to Illinois Gaming Board data.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
- 2022 Class 1A boys' soccer postseason pairings
- British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
- Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum
- Live updates: U.N. General Assembly
- Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
- UK: TikTok may face big fine over children's data protection
- Boy pulled from lake after aunt allegedly pushed him dies
- Hardship remains for Ukrainian town emerging from occupation
- How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
Most Popular
Articles
- Inside Bob Dylan’s rider: No recording performance, entering venue during songs, talapia, trout, dull desserts
- A peek into the Mailbag: Is Mahomet about to strike coffee gold?
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Sept. 23, 2022
- High school football scoreboard: Sept. 23-24, 2022
- Prison sentence for Mahomet man who fled from police in a luxury car
- Cynthia 'Cindy' Douglas
- Randy Rademacher
- Brandon Myles
- Illinois gearing up for 2022-23 basketball season
- Champaign schools: Boozer gets salary bump, district sells surplus Chromebook carts to Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana