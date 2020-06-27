Top of the Morning, June 27, 2020
Shopping for a clock that was once kept time in a classroom? Looking for a gym locker to use for storage? Need a chalkboard to keep track of daily chores?
Well, the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County has a garage sale for you.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at its storage building, 1302 Parkland Court, PACA is holding a one-of-a-kind garage sale featuring items from Unit 4 schools that are being renovated.
“We’ve partnered with them and they’ve allowed us to come in and salvage some items,” PACA Treasurer Tod Satterthwaite said.
PACA is selling items that have both real and sentimental value.
At Edison Middle School, PACA found about 150 gym lockers (above) as well as commercial-grade cafeteria equipment, sinks and work tables.
PACA has 150 theater seats from Central High School. And there are 15 to 20 slate blackboards from Dr. Howard. They measure 4 feet by 4 feet and 4 feet by 5 feet. Better bring a sturdy vehicle to haul one home.
PACA recently reopened after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re running out of space as we salvage these things,” Satterthwaite said. “Our goal is to sell a lot of the lockers and theater seats, since they take up a lot of room, and get them out to people who may have some connection with Edison or the theater department at Central. Or somebody who is interested in some unique seating for their TV area.”
PACA’s work at the schools saves Unit 4 the expense of having it removed.
For more information, check out pacacc.org.
