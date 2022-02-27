CHAMPAIGN — Public gatherings took a hit in 2020 and again in 2021.
But a Champaign developer says events such as wedding receptions and celebrations are returning this year — and he has just the place to host them.
Hans Grotelueschen opened Carmon’s at 804 N. Neil St., C, as a 10,000-square-foot entertainment venue last fall in the property known as The Blue Line Station, which also features residential and commercial spaces.
“Things are going well,” Grotelueschen said. “We have had several weddings and fundraisers, and many more are booked for the spring and summer.”
Carmon’s can host over 700 guests for an event, he said.
“It has the look of a refined, finished warehouse,” he said. “The look and feel of the space is different. More than 100 years ago, this was a trolley barn maintenance facility, so it has a lot of history to it, and we have restored it to that end.”
The Blue Line Station building originally was called the Hickory Street trolley barn and housed the streetcars that operated in Champaign-Urbana until 1936. The C-U street railway system existed from the late 1890s to the 1940s.
“We’re not a museum, and there are no trolley cars in here, but there is a great sense of history,” he added.
Grotelueschen said the facility is highlighted by polished floors, wood and industrial elegant decor, custom lighting and sound.
“It’s your event, your way,” he adds. “Your vision, your way. For your day. There is so much space and room that we can adapt to whatever you want or need.”
Grotelueschen says in addition to weddings, the venue can be rented for celebrations, fundraisers, galas, live-music events, networking events or workshops.
On March 6, couples preparing for a wedding can check out the venue during the Inspire Your Wedding Showcase, hosted by wedding planner Amanda Jean.
“Since it is a brand new venue, and we needed a place to host the showcase, we decided to work together and it will be perfect,” Jean said. “We are excited to host such an event at such a wonderful place.”
More than 40 vendors are expected.
Carmon’s features open space, polished concrete floors and a 25-foot lofted sassafras ceiling.
“Your event is only limited by your imagination,” Grotelueschen said.
The name comes from the old Carmon’s building located at 415 N. Neil St. in downtown Champaign. Grotelueschen and partner Jeff Mellander purchased the former restaurant building that started in 1947 as the home of Carmon’s Restaurant, first operated by Carl Monen. It closed in 2012.
The building was sold, but Mellander asked to keep the Carmon’s iconic sign. It was put into storage but eventually refurbished with new materials.
The time is right to open a new entertainment venue, Grotelueschen says. The pandemic has forced the cancellation of several large events, but that is changing, he explains.
“You can definitely feel that people are ready to gather for big events, and so, we are excited to be able to offer a new place with a lot of old history,” he said.