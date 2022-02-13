CHAMPAIGN — In 2008, Dan and Rene Shunk opened Two Men and a Truck with three employees in Champaign.
“Dan and I shared a desk and our kids had a little play area, but it was all about family and the community,” Rene said. “And it just took off.”
Today, the company employs more than 100 people and in December moved into the former AT&T building along Bradley Avenue.
“We went through some hard times like all businesses do,” Dan said. “But I always hoped we would find a business that would allow us to put our own personality on it and it would be an extension of us. We found that and are very fortunate that we get to run our business the way we want to run our business.”
The move to the new facility is “exciting,” Rene added.
“It will allow us to add storage service for our customers and also allows us to add extras for our employees. We will have additional training space, a dedicated break room and it will be a bright, welcoming workplace.”
Among the challenges is hiring good employees.
“Your biggest challenge in running a business like this is always going to be people,” she said. “We want to find the right people for our team, help them grow, get them the training they need and support our core values. We are always hiring it seems, so that can be a challenge, but we like to promote from within and find people who want to help the community as much as we do.”
Two Men and a Truck was formed in 1985 by brothers Brig and Jon Sorber who started moving people in the Lansing, Mich., area using an old pickup truck. Their mother, Mary Ellen Sheets, developed a logo that still identifies the business on every truck, sign and advertisement.
When the brothers left for college, Sheets bought a 14-foot truck for $350 and hired a pair of movers to keep the business going. That $350 is the only capital Sheets has ever invested in the company.
The franchise has more than 380 independently owned and operated locations worldwide, five of which are owned and operated by the Shunks. In addition to the Champaign location, they also own Illinois franchises in Bloomington and Springfield, as well as two in Indiana — Lafayette and Terre Haute.
“There are a lot of corn and soybean fields in between all of those towns, but we have a really great team and have embraced technology in all its forms to keep us connected,” Rene said. “We visit those locations as often as we can.”
But the family is committed to staying in C-U.
“It has exceeded our expectations,” Dan said. “You don’t know what you don’t know until you get into it and then you realize that it could be a lot bigger than what it first appears. There are a lot of people in our franchise system that it is a hobby or an investment and it’s not what it is for us.”
The success of the franchise in C-U has allowed the Shunks to be a community partner.
“We work with these organizations to move into their events, transport food, and anything to do with moving and packing,” Rene said. “We have helped with all kinds of projects and we do what we do best which is moving people so the organizations can do what they do best and their volunteers can focus on what they need to do.”
Agencies such as the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and Feeding Our Kids, have been helped. The local arts community, such as the Champaign-Urbana Ballet, has also received assistance.
“We do a lot more charity work and work with a lot more charitable organizations than I ever thought we would be able to do and be involved so much more than I thought we would be able to as a moving company,” Dan said. “It has really been a blessing to get to meet the people that we get to meet.”
Rene said it also fits into the core values established by the Two Men and a Truck chain.
“Dan and I have always wanted our business to have an impact, not just with customers, but with the community as well,” she said “We want to have an impact in a positive way and that is something that is really important to us, as well as to the franchise. We are blessed that we can help out in any way we can.”