CHAMPAIGN — A state-of-the-art multipurpose facility under construction will provide a destination where people of all ages can gather and experience life-changing opportunities, said the executive director of the Champaign Park District.
The 38,490-square-foot Martens Center, located at the existing Human Kinetics Park at 1501 N. Market St., is on pace to be finished in June.
“I think the one thing that we are striving for is that we really want to make it a welcoming place,” said Joe DeLuce. “We really want the community and the people in the neighborhood to find it as a place where they can come and recreate and learn and do a lot of different things.”
The center will provide a new home for the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club. It currently serves about 130 elementary school students in its current facility on Park Street. The Martens Center will allow the club to serve more than 200 students.
“The Boys & Girls Club mission is ‘to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,’” said Charles Burton, CEO of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club. “What the Martens Center will offer to our community will strengthen our commitment to this mission and our ability to deliver on this promise to our youth. Nothing inspires, enable, and supports our youth like a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet their needs. This facility will make a lasting positive impact on helping our youth accomplish things they never imaged possible. Our kids and families are thrilled to move into the Martens Center.”
DeLuce said the center, estimated to cost between $11 and $12 million, will include a gymnasium, a walking/running track, a kitchen/café, a fitness center, multi-purpose rooms and a safe room for storms.
“It will include an Innovation Center, a place for kids and adults to work on robotics, working with 3-D printers and all kinds of different computers where they can come in and actually do hands-on work and learn things,” DeLuce said. “We will also have a Media Center where people can come in and create videos or music or whatever.”
DeLuce hopes that the Park District can coordinate with other agencies to offer even more options.
“The one unique thing about this facility is that we really want outside groups to come in and help us run programs and activities like the Boys & Girls Club will be doing,” he said. “We have reached out to Parkland College, we have reached out to the Champaign County Public Health Department, and we reached out to the University of Illinois, for instance. We are trying to get people to come in and show what they can do. This isn’t about trying to program everything. The idea is to work with partners in the community and have them come in and help with art classes, with education classes. We are going to have a kitchen and have cooking demonstrations and cooking classes.”
The focus will be on inspiring neighbors and partners to improve their quality of life by delivering programs and providing tools that affect change. Exercise and nutrition classes, English as a second language, and business courses will also be offered.
The Martens Center was announced in 2017. Initial funding came from the Rainer and Julie S. Martens Foundation, which was created by the founder of Human Kinetics, who donated $4.4 million to the project. The district provided another $2 million and fundraising and grants accounted for the remainder.
“The biggest thing I have learned or am taking away from the project is that there are incredibly generous individuals, organizations and businesses in our town who have come forward with donations towards the construction of the facility,” said Kevin Miller, president of the Board of Commissioners for the Champaign Park District. “From the Martens to individual donors and local businesses, the community really came forward with contributions which allowed the district to add amenities in the facility that will enhance the education and recreation programing which we couldn’t have done otherwise.”
The project is about one month behind schedule, DeLuce said, but officials plan on opening the center in June.
“Our contractor, Broeren Russo, has done a great job of keeping things moving,” he added. “There have been some smaller issues with the supply chain and COVID-19 issues, but you just have to plan ahead and be ready for those things.”
Five new full-time staff members and a number of part-timers are expected to be hired, DeLuce said.
“We will need an administrator for the building and front office staff, plus some people to clean the facility,” he said.
An opening date has not been set, but there will be a grand opening celebration, he added. Also, a membership drive will begin as the center opens.
“For the first year, we are going to have memberships really inexpensive so that people can come and see what we have to offer,” he said. “It will be like $60 for that first year so for $5 a month, you can go work out, do classes or whatever.”
Also getting an upgrade is the Human Kinetics Park located next to the facility.
“We put about $1 million into enhancing that park by putting in pathways and soccer fields, a playground, a water playground and a basketball court,” he said. “There is also a futsal court, which is a hard surface which you can play soccer on. We have a community garden there now so we are very happy with the way we have been able to improve that.”
DeLuce said that the facility and upgrades to the park will be a major impact on north Champaign.
“You have Bristol Park and you have a new development nearby with all new homes and we think that the residents of Shadow Wood, the trailer Park there, will really love it,” he said. “The kids who live there are going to be able to walk across the street and participate and they haven’t had a chance like that before. We think it is a great opportunity and Champaign needs these types of facilities so it is going to be a special place for everybody.”