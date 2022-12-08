The University of Illinois lost one of its three high school state tournament hosting assignments Wednesday, the IHSA shifting its football finals to Normal’s Hancock Stadium for the next five years.
That doesn’t mean Champaign-Urbana only wants to welcome the state’s top boys’ basketball players and wrestlers to town each school year.
“We’ll look at other IHSA sports or tournaments,” Visit Champaign County President and CEO Jayne DeLuce said. “Our sports tourism is on such a rise right now with the building of the Rantoul Sports Complex and the use of State Farm Center. We’re actively, really, really looking for increasing our sports tourism.”
The IHSA boys’ basketball and individual boys’ wrestling seasons currently conclude at State Farm Center. What other IHSA state tournaments might DeLuce and her cohorts hope to bring to the county?
“Nothing to be announced quite yet, but stay tuned,” DeLuce said. “We’ve had some really good conversations about that.”
Said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman: “We look forward to continuing to host the boys’ basketball and wrestling championship events at State Farm Center. We will also look to pursue other IHSA championship events if and when appropriate.”