DANVILLE — Despite plenty of supply-chain challenges, the general manager of the new Golden Nugget Danville said construction at the site is right on schedule for a targeted opening in March.
“The best way to describe our goal is to be weathered-in prior to Thanksgiving, and we’re on schedule,” Juris Basens said. “We’re protected overhead and the sides. That gives us the ability to finish out the interior of the building.”
There have been no major roadblocks, he said.
“Considering the national conditions as far as supply chain and things like that, our general contractor working with us and working with the trades and working with the people outsourcing, we’ve been able to avoid any major snags,” he said. “You have to be out front more than you were as far as supply-chain issues.”
He said it’s been more hard work than luck to be this far along. And that means double-, triple- and quadruple-checking orders for everything from construction materials to slot machines and table games.
Basens said visitors to the site are starting to get an idea what the outside of the building will look like, but the interior of the 60,000-square-foot facility is still just concrete, pipes and steel.
Basens said the weather has not been much of a factor, with only a few rainy or high-wind days restricting work.
A March opening would see the casino on Danville’s east side starting business about seven months before its main geographical competition, the Queen of Terre Haute Resort Casino, set to open Dec. 23, 2023, in Terre Haute, Ind., about 55 miles to the southeast.
“In the long term, that casino will be our closest competitor, distance-wise,” Basens said. “I’m sure one of our primary markets will be the Champaign-Urbana area. I’m sure (Terre Haute) will be looking that way also. In the casino industry, we compete for every bit of business that’s out there.”
The Terre Haute casino had to adjust its plans recently after an about-face by the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it erred in March when it gave a thumbs-up to the original design for a 150-foot-tall hotel, with that height likely to interfere with aircraft at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
Casino officials said they will simply reduce the hotel height to about 140 feet, and there should be no delays in construction. They must still get approval from the Terre Haute City Council and county planning commission.
At the Danville construction site, Basens is in his element. Being in charge of opening new casinos is his favorite job.
“When it will get exciting is once I start bringing (employees) on. I love it,” the 67-year-old said. “That’s what I tell people: This business keeps me young.
“I love going to work everyday. I don’t like the corporate jobs” involved with the casino industry, he added. “I’m a field guy. People think I’m crazy, but I love opening these things. You’ve got to be around people.”
Basens moved to Danville about a month ago and expects to stay around for about three years.
The hiring process will begin soon, starting with senior management personnel. That’s where having a head-start on Terre Haute will be an advantage.
“They’re coming from all over the place,” he said. “They’re people with casino experience.
“In our business, people move around. That’s how people move up in the industry. There are opportunities like Danville and Terre Haute. It gives people up and coming in the business” an opportunity to gain experience.
Basens should know. He started as a blackjack dealer in Atlantic City, N.J., in 1978.
Other hirings will come later, and training will start after the first of the year, with some of the work happening at Danville Area Community College for such jobs as slot technicians and slot attendants.
“We’re hoping to work out some joint recruiting efforts, and we’ll participate in any job fairs they have and look to participate in the community with any local and regional job fairs,” Basens said.
Golden Nugget Danville will have 500 slot machines and 14 table games. There will also be a pair of restaurants and a Golden Nugget Sportsbook.