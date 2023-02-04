PAXTON — A popular Ford County barbecue joint will smoke its last pig in Paxton later this month.
The Humble Hog, in business since 2014, announced on Facebook Friday night that it will be closing Feb. 17 and moving all its operations to a store now under construction in Knoxville, Tenn.
“Our time in Paxton has indeed been special in so many ways. We’d like to thank all of our fantastic guests, our all-star hh family both past and present, and our wonderful purveyors for a truly amazing journey,” the post read. “We’d like to thank you for so many years of friendship and community.”
Lunch and dinner will continue to be served at the restaurant at 125 S. Market St. from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
