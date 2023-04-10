CHAMPAIGN — The latest casualty of the pandemic: Einstein Bros. Bagels on campus.
In a Monday evening announcement, the Illini Union announced that BOAST, LLC — operating as Einstein’s Bros. Bagels and Nic’s Cafe — would permanently close all four of its locations throughout Campustown, as well as in the departure lounge at the UI-owned Willard Airport.
April 28 will be the last day of business in the Illini Union, Armory, Seibel Center for Design, College of Veterinary Medicine and Willard.
The "new economic realities coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic" was cited as the reason for ending a 10-year arrangement.
In a statement, Illini Union Director Becki Salzman said: “We are saddened to lose such a strong partner because Einstein’s Bros. Bagels has worked diligently to support the University of Illinois and the entire campus community. We will work to refill these campus locations as quickly as possible."