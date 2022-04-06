SAVOY — Two area plumbing and pipefitting apprentices who measured up against their colleagues in a recent statewide competition came out on top.
Cole Reedy, a 2019 Monticello graduate, took first in the pipefitting competition, while Alex Matlock, a 2015 LeRoy graduate, placed second in plumbing in the two-day championship held in Rockford. Both are apprentices at UA Local 149, the Champaign County plumbers union, and work for Davis-Houk Mechanical in Urbana.
Just getting accepted as an apprentice is hard. Reedy’s father, Derek, who serves as apprentice program director for UA Local 149, said less than 20 percent of those who apply get in.
“We are proud of the work that our apprentices do and the recognition that Cole and Alex earned,” Derek Reedy said.
“It’s definitely not for everyone,” his son said. “The most difficult part ... is probably just working with other (tradespeople) to get things planned out for what happens first, for everyone being on the same page.”
In other words, if an electrician, carpenter and pipefitter are all working on a new house, they have to communicate to make sure everything is properly positioned.
Matlock sounds like he has found his calling, saying while the job isn’t easy physically, “it’s not complicated.”
“I think anyone could do it,” Matlock said. Still, “it’s not for everybody.”
The 21-year-old Reedy, who lives in Monticello and is a third-year apprentice, said the competition included a written portion and a hands-on portion that uses a drawing and “going from point A to point B and make sure all of your measurements are right.”
The hands-on work tested them on plumbing, welding and pipe fabrication. Independent judges gauged the accuracy of their work.
Cole Reedy said he enjoys this kind of work, “especially the thinking and visualizing that goes into it.”
“It’s not all cut and dried,” he said. “You have to come up with your own answers sometimes.”
Matlock, 24, who now lives in Champaign and is also a third-year apprentice, said he enjoys the job because “they keep us working.”
“It’s good people, good experiences,” he said. “I like fixing stuff. I’m working at the hospital right now. Mostly what we do is fix leaks. It’s something different every day.”
Each apprentice has a journeyman with him. When the apprentice completes training, they are eligible to mentor an apprentice, Matlock said.
Derek Reedy said Local 149 has 95 apprentices. They must complete 1,700 hours of on-the-job training as part of a five-year program, including 240 hours in the classroom each year, to become a journeyman.
“We do more than just plumbing,” he said. “We do pipefitting and HVAC. We’re a pretty broad spectrum.”
He said a pipefitter works in areas such as heating, air conditioning, hydronics, steam, welding, soldering and braising.
“Math skills are a big attribute,” he said. “They’ve got to be self-motivated, looking ahead, so your thinking skills have to be good, and you have to have good leadership skills.”
Local 149’s apprentices competed last month for the right to compete at the state level. In addition to plumbing and pipefitting, the competition included welding and HVAC work.
As state winner, Cole Reedy will now vie for Midwest honors and the chance to advance to the national championships.
His father said ensuring plumbers are licensed is essential for the health and safety of the public.
“The reason we have licensing is having incomplete plumbing or plumbing that is not up to code could cause a hazard to a family or a business,” he said. “It’s to make sure waste is removed and your water is not contaminated.”
Local 149 represents more than 600 East Central Illinois residents who work at more than 40 local companies and the University of Illinois.