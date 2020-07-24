CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate remained high in the Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas in June, dropping in some areas and rising slightly in others compared with May.
C-U’s rate was 10.2 percent in June, up slightly from 10 percent in May and up significantly from a year ago in June, when the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The Danville metro area’s rate has dropped significantly from its peak of 17 percent in April to 12.3 percent in June but is still up several percentage points from June 2019, when it was 4.8 percent.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 14.6 percent, down slightly from 14.7 percent in May.
In the C-U metro area, there were 6,600 fewer nonfarm jobs in June than a year ago, with losses of 2,500 in leisure/hospitality, 1,200 in professional/business services, 700 in retail trade, 600 in manufacturing and 600 in government. The transportation/warehousing/utilities sector added 200 jobs.
In the Danville metro area, there were 1,400 fewer nonfarm jobs reported in June than the same month a year ago.
The manufacturing, professional/business services and other services sectors each lost 300 jobs, and the government sector lost 200 jobs. The wholesale-trade sector added 100 jobs.
Unemployment around the area
|Area
|March
|April
|May
|June
|Champaign
|2.3%
|11.1%
|10.4%
|11.0%
|Urbana
|2.4%
|9.8%
|9.7%
|10.9%
|Danville
|3.8%
|19.0%
|17.3%
|14.3%
|Champaign County
|2.4%
|10.9%
|10.1%
|10.4%
|Douglas County
|2.4%
|10.4%
|8.9%
|8.5%
|Ford County
|3.1%
|11.7%
|10.9%
|9.5%
|Piatt County
|2.3%
|9.8%
|8.4%
|8.0%
|Vermilion County
|3.6%
|17.0%
|14.8%
|12.3%