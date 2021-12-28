SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates for November were down for an eighth consecutive month in all areas of the state, with Champaign County’s rate of 3.4 percent down by 1.4 percentage points from November 2020.
In Vermilion County, November’s rate of 4.9 percent was 1.5 percentage points lower than November 2020, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agencies said hiring numbers were up in all 14 of the state’s metropolitan areas.
The Champaign-Urbana metro area was one of four in the state with the largest year-over-year increases in non-farm jobs, which were up by 3.8 percent, or 4,400 jobs.
The sectors with declines in employment in the C-U area compared with a year ago were retail and wholesale.
The sectors seeing the largest payroll increases in the C-U area were government, leisure/hospitality, education and health services, professional/business services, financial activities and transportation/warehousing/utilities.
In the Danville metro area, nonfarm jobs rose by 600 compared with last November.
In other area counties, the November unemployment rates were:
- Douglas: 2.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent in November 2020.
- Ford: 3 percent, down from 4.5 percent.
- Piatt: 2.9 percent, down from 3.9 percent.