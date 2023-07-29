Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
URBANA — More than two months after the COVID-19 public health emergency came to an end, delays in auto-parts shipments and employee shortages are continuing to cause longer waits for those who waiting on vehicle repairs.
The wait can run from weeks to a month — and possibly beyond — according to some local collision shops.
Charlie Seibert said he’s been in business for more than 37 years and he’s never seen anything like it.
“My hands are full,” said Seibert, owner of Central Illinois Autobody in Champaign. “I have three-and-a-half employees, plus myself, and it’s not enough.”
Plus, he said, “it could be weeks before we’re able to get the parts.”
One of Seibert’s competitors, Caliber Collision, is preparing to add a second location in Urbana because work is overflowing at its Champaign shop.
“The county has no shortage of work. We’re constantly overflowing here,” Eric Burns, regional manager for California-based Caliber Collision, said about the Champaign shop.
Caliber entered the Champaign market in 2021, buying Tatman’s Carstar at 701 N. Mattis Ave., and has begun work on a new location next to Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2701 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
That property is being divided to make way for the new Caliber location, which will have an Airport Road address, according to the city’s Building Safety division.
According to the building permit, the new Caliber location will be a 12,000-square-foot building with a project cost of $1.8 million.
Burns said the new shop in Urbana has been in the works for a year, and the opening of that location is probably about six to eight months out — in the first quarter of next year.
It will initially employ six to eight people, but that will grow once the shop is fully staffed, he said.
Delays in parts orders have begun to ease, Burns said, but employee shortages continue.
For anyone who’s interested in the collision-repair field, Burns said, there will be plenty of openings, with the current average age of repair technicians being late 50s.
Ryan Carls, manager at Gerber Collision & Glass, Champaign, said Gerber is currently fortunate to have an apprenticeship program and stable employees on board.
Generally, Gerber gets customers in for estimates and then pre-orders the parts, he said.
“Most shops will tentatively schedule out two weeks to a month out in being able to get a customer in for a repair,” he said.
Parkland College may help ease the shortage in collision-repair technicians, but it’s going to take some time.
The college is restarting its collision-repair training program — discontinued a few years ago — starting with the fall 2024 semester.
Jon Ross, chair of Parkland’s Applied Sciences and Technologies department, said Parkland discontinued the collision-repair program in 2020 because there were no new enrollments that year.
“COVID gave us a chance to dig and see what the industry really needed,” he said.
Parkland worked with the industry to restart its collision-repair program, which will offer apprenticeships and a two-year associate degree program. Students will rotate eight weeks in the classroom with eight weeks working in a repair shop.
Interested students can begin the application process now, Ross said. While the collision-repair training won’t start until fall 2024, students may be able to get started on other coursework, he said.