CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate remains high in the Champaign-Urbana metro area, but it dropped a bit between April and May.
C-U’s rate decreased from 10.9 percent in April to 10 percent in May, still a significant rise from the reading of 3.2 percent in May 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
The Danville metro area’s rate also leveled off, dropping from 17.2 percent in April to 14.8 percent in May, compared with 4.2 percent a year ago.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was at 14.7 percent in May.
In the C-U metro area, there were 10,200 fewer jobs in May than a year ago, with losses of 5,300 in leisure/hospitality, 1,200 in professional/business services, 800 in manufacturing and 800 in retail trade. The transportation/warehousing/utilities sector gained 100 jobs.
In the Danville metro area, 2,300 fewer jobs were reported in May than a year ago.
The leisure/hospitality sector lost 400; while manufacturing, professional/business services, educational/health services and government each lost 300.
Around the area
|Area
|March
|April
|May
|Champaign
|2.4%
|11.1%
|10.4%
|Urbana
|2.5%
|9.9%
|9.7%
|Danville
|4.0%
|19.1%
|17.3%
|Champaign County
|2.5%
|10.9%
|10.1%
|Douglas County
|2.5%
|10.4%
|8.9%
|Ford County
|3.2%
|11.8%
|10.9%
|Piatt County
|2.4%
|9.9%
|8.4%
|Vermilion County
|3.8%
|17.2%
|14.8%