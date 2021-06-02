DANVILLE — Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, like many employers, needs workers. Two hundred of them.
Melissa Spady, public-affairs officer for the system, said the “vast majority” of the vacant positions are a result of normal attrition, not the pandemic.
She said a variety of job openings are available in the areas of clinical, administrative and service areas.
“Some of the positions we are actively recruiting for now include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, mental-health providers, social workers and environmental management employees,” Spady said.
Positions for painters, plumbers, cooks and clerical and non-clerical positions will also be filled.
A variety of recruitment incentives are being offered to attract candidates. For instance, the VA is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for housekeeping positions.
The system employs about 1,500 workers. That includes about 1,200 at its main facility in Danville and the rest at community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield.
Job opportunities can be reviewed online at usajobs.gov.