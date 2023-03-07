DANVILLE — Classes to train prospective dealers for the Golden Nugget Danville are now underway.
General Manager Juris Basens said Golden Nugget employees are teaching dealer students at Danville Area Community College.
“I believe in round numbers, we have 70 active students,” Basens said. “The recruiting process is ongoing for the table games.”
He said the casino will need between 60 and 80 workers for table games.
“Some people we’ll train more than what we need,” Basens said, “and as people pass their auditions, they’ll get hired. That will be ongoing even after we open” this spring.
A long-term plan is for DACC to eventually take over the training as it becomes part of its hospitality curriculum.
“Right now, we’re doing the training at DACC,” Basens said.
Not everyone has the temperament to become a dealer, he said. Those who are suited for it like being around people, “have positive attitudes and like to laugh and enjoy the service industry — somebody who would make a good hospitality person, like front desk at a hotel or bartender.”
The casino will have slot machines, roulette, craps, blackjack and a variety of what Basens called specialty games such as “Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em,” baccarat, three-card stud, pai gow poker and the like that are dealt by a live dealer and played with chips.
The dealer staff will make up a fraction of the about 300 full-time-equivalent personnel who will be hired at Golden Nugget.
“That will be between 250 and 400, depending on how many are full-time or part-time or seasonal,” Basens said.
At present, he estimated the casino has hired about a dozen employees.
Each employee must undergo a thorough background investigation conducted by the Illinois Gaming Board.
Opening nears
The property is in the home stretch in terms of construction/touch-ups.
“The casino carpet will be finished this Sunday,” Basens said last week. “Restaurant equipment is being installed. If you compare it to residential construction, right now, we’re painting walls, putting down floor finishes and cleaning up.”
Golden Nugget leaders would like to open in April, but that depends in large part on getting the OK from the state.
“It’s a very detailed process,” Basens said. “It’s our (requirement) to successfully complete all these obligations. We communicate with them all the time,” even for such tasks as when slot machines or gambling-related software are being shipped to the casino. “Anything that’s gaming-related, we have to get the state’s OK.”
Basens, who has been around the industry for a number of years, said sometimes unforeseen circumstances delay a casino’s opening.
He remembers preparing to open a riverboat casino in Louisiana about 30 years ago. It opened about a month later than planned because of dry conditions that prohibited the boat from sailing on the Red River.
Basens had to get permission from the Louisiana Gaming Commission to ferry work crews to the site on a daily basis to get the riverboat casino ready.