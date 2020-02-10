Need a job? More than two dozen employers will be taking part in a community job fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.
The job fair — part of the library’s Get that Job! series, is free and open to all.
Job seekers who talk to 5-10 of the employers participating will be entered in a raffle for a Chromebook, a Macy’s gift card or a one-on-one consultation with one of the library’s experts.
Listed participants include:
— All Ways Caring HomeCare
— Brookdale Senior Living
— Champaign Community Unit School District 4
— Champaign County Regional Planning Commission
— Champaign Park District
— Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District
— City of Champaign
— CTF Illinois
— Developmental Services Center
— Eastern Illinois University General Studies
— Express Employment Professionals
— FedEx Ground
— First Student
— Lodgic Everyday Community
— Nannyville
— New American Welcome Center at University YMCA
— Nextier Advisors
— Office Depot
— PACE, Inc.
— Parkland College Adult Re-entry Services
— Plastipak
— Skeff Distributing Company, Inc.
— State Farm Insurance
— State of Illinois Court Reporting Services
— U.S. Census Bureau
— University of Illinois Human Resources
New door sideline
Mike Schuler, a Champaign cabinet maker and finish carpenter, has launched a specialty sideline.
Doors Well Hung is offering installation of interior and exterior doors, plus locks, hardware and weather stripping. Services include fitting new doors to old, irregular frames and difficult or unusual door installations.
The 70-year-old Schuler said he’s hung thousands of doors over the past 47 years. He’s also the inventor of a tool called How Far Out level gauge.
Schuler is available for work in Champaign-Urbana and the surrounding area.
Working with Deere
Deere & Company has included Champaign-based EarthSense in its Intelligent Solutions Group Startup Collaborator program.
New last year, this program was launched to enhance relationships with start-up companies that could benefit John Deere customers, according to Deere & Company.
Deere called EarthSense one of four leading start-ups working together to transform agriculture. The other three were companies in Brazil, Denmark and Israel.
EarthSense builds novel sensing methods to improve in-field data collection. The company’s first robot, TerraSentia, was released a year ago.