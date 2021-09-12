What’s the status on the Carle facility coming to Danville?
Pull up to its location off 210 Robinson St., and you’ll see some mighty steel beams.
Crews began erecting the steel skeleton for the new facility during the week of Aug. 23, after preparing the soil and laying the concrete foundation.
“This is certainly a more exciting visual as the project continues to come to life,” said Kaleb Miller, senior communications partner for Carle Health.
The near-$70 million Carle facility will be one of the largest projects in the area in nearly 50 years, Miller said.
The building is expected to be completed in December 2022, opening to patients in early 2023.
Carle at the Riverfront will consolidate the services at Carle’s two Danville clinics, hosting more than 250 employees from the locations.
“As the years have gone on, our patients’ needs and the services we are able to provide have increased,” reads Carle’s webpage dedicated to the facility. “Several years ago, we recognized that our space was limited, our population growing, and that it was time to make an investment in our community.”
Its medical office building and ambulatory surgery center will come out to about 152,000 square feet.
“Our commitment to the people of Vermilion County is stronger than ever, and we look forward to positively impacting health by offering robust and enhanced health-care services,” Miller said.