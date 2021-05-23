What’s being built on Newton Drive?
Another warehouse, which will be the biggest of The Atkins Group’s three new warehouses at Interstate East industrial park.
The Atkins Group recently received a building permit for a $7.85 million warehouse at 1201 Newton Drive.
The Spectrum warehouse will be just west of the 60,000-square-foot Newton Flex warehouse, which is just north of the 50,000-square-foot Prism warehouse.
The new one will be approximately 83,000 square feet, TAG President Mark Dixon said.
“The new warehouse is fully leased to one tenant. Our company is unable to share the identity of the tenant per a confidentiality agreement signed with the tenant,” he said in an email. “The goal is to be open for business in Q1 of 2022. We can share that Spectrum Warehouse will be a logistics facility per the initial lease. … This is being built exclusively for the new tenant.”
As part of the project, The Atkins Group will be extending Newton Drive to connect Farber and Boardwalk drives.
“Demand for warehousing has been steady for the past three years,” he said. “Like every contemporary U.S. industry, it can be volatile. ... The spigot can be on today, turned off tomorrow.”