Just Askin' | Workforce training at Parkland
How many students have gone through the Support
for Workforce Training program at Parkland College?
Since the SWFT program started at Parkland College three years ago, 415 students have enrolled for its workforce certificates.
Yearly Illinois Workforce Equity Initiative grants — this year’s was $1.2 million — pay for all student expenses, including several stipends. Once the students complete a program certificate, they receive a $500 stipend; if they find employment in their chosen field, they receive another $500.
The average student’s scholarship and stipend awards total approximately $6,400.
To meet the aim of the grant, African Americans must comprise at least 60 percent of enrollment. At Parkland, more than 75 percent of SWFT participants are African American, the college said.
“We see it as a really critical pipeline for the community, especially when we think about equitable outcomes for students of underrepresented backgrounds,” Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said.
For the current fiscal year, students can pursue certificates in several industries, such as advanced forklift training, HVAC technician and nursing assistant, among others.
A new feature this academic year is a dedicated space for SWFT programming, co-located with Parkland’s Adult Education department in the D-Wing of the college.
“Thanks to the support of the WEI, we have been able to create a dedicated career suite to prepare our SWFT-funded students for employment,” SWFT Director Alicia Beck said.
The space hosts weekly career readiness classes, mock interviews and meetings for SWFT and Adult Education students. Grant funds have allowed for more furniture and tech to populate the space.
Parkland is set to host an open house for the SWFT and Adult Education center at room D120 from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday.
“SWFT is still pretty new at Parkland and in the community,” Stuart said. “We want to take some time to show the community and prospective students what it’s all about.”
Adult Education programs include five specialties: business management and administration; health science; industrial technology; information technology; and transportation, distribution and logistics.
There’s overlap between the co-located programs — SWFT can pre-admit students who are going through the adult education bridge, Stuart said.