CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate in May remained flat in Champaign County but grew a bit in Vermilion County over 2022, according to data released Friday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Among the state’s 14 metropolitan areas, the Danville metro area — which includes all of Vermilion County — had one of the three highest jobless rate increases for the month, hitting 5.2 percent in May compared with 4.7 percent in the same month last year.
May unemployment in the city of Danville was at 5.9 percent, compared with 5.1 percent in May 2022.
Champaign County’s rate stood at 3.7 percent in May, with no year-over-year change.
The city of Champaign’s rate in May was unchanged over the previous year at 3.6 percent, while Urbana’s rose a hair from 3.7 to 3.8 percent.
Here’s how rates for May stood in some other area counties, compared with the same month a year ago:
— Douglas County: Unchanged at 3.2 percent.
— DeWitt County: Up from 3.7 to 4 percent.
— Ford County: Up from 3.8 to 4.1 percent.
— Iroquois County: Unchanged at 4.1 percent.
— Moultrie County: Unchanged at 3.1 percent.