Sign up for our daily newsletter here
At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
The new Smitty’s Car Wash locations coming to Champaign and Danville are now projected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.
Work is in progress on the Champaign site at 1703 S. Neil St., and demolition on the former Montanna Mike’s at 3215 N. Vermilion St. — where the Danville Smitty’s will be built — was set to get underway this past week or next week, according to Kimberli Leslie, director of marketing.
The construction director was set to be in this area to check on both sites this past week, she said.
More in "It's Your Business" in Weekend Extra