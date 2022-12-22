SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rose in November in the Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas over November 2021, according to figures the Illinois Department of Employment Security released Thursday.
Unemployment in the Champaign-Urbana metro area was at 3.6 percent in November, compared with 3.4 percent in the same month a year ago.
The jobless rate in the Danville area was 5.2 percent in November, up from 5.1 percent a year ago.
The C-U metro area's increase was one of the four largest in the state, along with Kankakee, Bloomington and Lake County, Ill./Kenosha County, Wis.
The state also reported that the C-U metro area added 800 non-farm jobs and the Danville area added 400 non-farm jobs in November, compared with the same month last year.