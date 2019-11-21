CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate continued to drop in Champaign-Urbana and Danville in October compared with a year ago, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Both metro areas’ rates fell by a percentage point — 4.5 to 3.5 percent in Champaign-Urbana, 5.9 to 4.9 in Danville.
The unemployment rate dropped in each of the state’s 14 metro areas compared with a year ago. For the entire state, the rate fell from 4.1 percent a year ago to 3.6 percent in October.
In Champaign-Urbana, there were 3,200 nonfarm jobs added over the year, with increases in the areas of leisure/hospitality (+1,200), government (+1,000), education/health services (+300), information (+300), professional/business services (+200), financial activities (+200), mining/construction (+200) and transportation/warehousing/utilities (+100).
Declines were reported in wholesale trade (-200) and manufacturing (-100).
In the Danville metro area, the number of nonfarm jobs remained level compared with a year ago.
Increases were reported in financial services (+200), while declines of 100 jobs each were reported in retail trade and education/health services.
Other year-over-year comparisons showing lower rates last month than the same point in 2018:
— City of Champaign: Rate fell from 4.8 to 3.6 percent.
— City of Urbana: 4.8 to 3.9.
— City of Danville: 6.4 to 5.5.
— Champaign County: 4.6 to 3.6.
— Douglas County: 3.9 to 3.3.
— Ford County: 4.6 to 3.7.
— Piatt County: 4.1 to 3.2.
— Vermilion County: 5.9 to 4.9.