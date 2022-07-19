URBANA — In yet another twist in a plasma-donation company’s attempt to open a new location in Urbana, Octapharma Plasma is now contesting a finding by Urbana’s zoning administrator that a plasma center is most like a hospital or clinic.
Because of that, a vote on a controversial special-use permit for the proposed new plasma donation center was pulled from the Urbana City Council's Monday agenda so that the zoning board of appeals can hear the company’s appeal of Zoning Administrator Kevin Garcia’s determination on Aug. 17.
City planner Kat Trotter said the city’s zoning ordinance doesn’t specifically mention plasma centers, so Garcia had determined a plasma center would be most like a hospital or clinic, which would need a special-use permit to be located at the company's chosen site — 12,000 square feet of the former Save-A-Lot grocery store at 220 N. Broadway Ave., which is currently zoned commercial.
If the zoning board agrees with Garcia's determination, then the matter will return to the council to vote on the special-use permit, Trotter said.
But if the zoning board decides a plasma center is more similar to something else in the zoning ordinance — for example, a commercial use — then the proposed center could potentially be permitted by right in a commercially zoned district and a special-use permit wouldn’t be needed, she said.
Octapharma’s proposed plasma-donation center would join three others in Champaign-Urbana.
Plasma, which comprises about 55 percent of what’s in human blood, is collected from donors at collection centers and used in a wide range of pharmaceutical products. Octapharma pays donors for their plasma with prepaid debit cards.