CHAMPAIGN — September unemployment rates for Champaign, Ford, Piatt, Douglas and Vermilion counties were down compared to the same month a year ago.
The rate in Champaign County stood at 3.6 percent last month, compared to 4.3 percent that same month a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
All 14 metro areas of Illinois experienced declines in unemployment for the fourth straight month, the agencies said.
The Champaign-Urbana metro area, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, saw an overall decline from 4.2 percent in September 2021 to 3.5 percent last month.
The jobless rate for Piatt County stood at 2.9 percent last month, compared to 3.4 percent in September 2021, and at 3.5 percent in Ford County, compared to 3.7 percent a year ago.
The three-county area was up 1,600 non-farm jobs compared to September 2021, with the largest gain (800 jobs) in the leisure-hospitality segment and second-largest gain (700 jobs) in the educational and health services segment.
The largest decline in the area was the 900 fewer jobs in the government sector.
In the Danville/Vermilion County area, unemployment was 5 percent in September, compared to 5.8 percent the same month last year.
Non-farm jobs in Danville/Vermilion County were up by 600, divided among construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, leisure-hospitality, other services and government sectors, with no sectors losing jobs.
In Douglas County, September unemployment stood at 2.9 percent, compared to 3.4 percent the same month last year.