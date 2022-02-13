The Law Q&A | Bar is low when it comes to work-related injury claims
If my employer violates my rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, am I barred from suing because I can only file claims against my employer under the Illinois Worker’s Compensation Act because this is a work-related injury?
No. So said the Illinois Supreme Court.
Recall that the privacy law provides, among other things, that a private employer cannot gather biometric information from an employee (fingerprints, retina or iris scans, voiceprints, scans of a hand or face geometry) without informing the employee in writing that the info is being collected or stored, and the length of such collection or storage, and gets a written release signed by the employee to so collect and store.
An employee filed suit on behalf of herself and as representative of a class of fellow employees against her employer for violations of the privacy act. The employer raised a defense that the workers’-comp law barred the suit.
You see, that law has language making it the exclusive means of recovery for an employee who suffers a work-related injury. Illinois judges, however, have carved out exceptions with the precision of retina surgery.
The exceptions are if the injury was not accidental; did not arise from the employment; was not received during the course of employment; or was not compensable under the act. Actual cases flushing out these exceptions have been thinner than a fingerprint line.
So, in this lawsuit the question was whether a violation of one’s biometric privacy rights is the kind of “injury” the workers’-comp act was intended by the legislature to cover.
Nope.
The court noted that the workers’-comp act’s main purpose is to provide financial protection for injured workers until they can return to work. It sets forth a compensation schedule corresponding to death or for injuries to specific body parts, and the inability to work. The purpose of the law is to give employees financial protection from diminished earnings caused by a work-related injury.
In a privacy-law violation, the court noted the loss of the ability of an employee to maintain his/her privacy right was not a psychological or physical injury that is compensable under the workers’-comp law.
Courts have repeatedly ruled that injuries under the workers’-comp law, must be supported by some medical evidence of injury. The compensation owed is not made to regulate or deter employer conduct, but to financially compensate injured employees for impaired earning capacities.
The privacy law does none of that.
Under that law, unintentional violations by the employer entitle employees to a minimum of $1,000 or their actual economic injury, whichever is greater. For intentional violations, it’s the greater of $5,000 or actual economic injury.
Employees also get their attorney’s fees and litigations expenses paid.
So, the moral of this geometric legal exercise is that not all claims for work-related injuries are barred by the workers’-comp law.
The busy business lobby in Springfield, however, is quickly trying to rectify this legal fracture in employers’ economic skulls by getting a bill drafted to make privacy-law claims only recoverable under the workers’-comp act.
Now there’s a valentine greeting with an arrow through a body part.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.