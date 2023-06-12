What is a non-solicitation agreement under Illinois employment law?
No, we’re not talking about being solicited by those in the world’s oldest profession. We’re talking about an agreement between an employer and employee that restricts the employee from stealing co-employees or clients from the employer, or otherwise sabotaging the relations of such co-employees, clients or vendors of the employer.
The Illinois Freedom to Work Act defines a non-solicit agreement as one that (1) restricts the employee from soliciting for employment the employer’s employees or (2) restricts the employee from soliciting, for the purpose of selling products or services of any kind to, or from interfering with the employer’s relationships with, the employer’s clients, prospective clients, vendors, prospective vendors, suppliers, prospective suppliers or other business relationships.
Such agreements are only enforceable under certain conditions. The first of these is that to be subject at all to such agreement, the employee needs to earn more than $45,000 per year, adjusted for inflation through 2037, with the base increasing to $47,500 in 2027; $50,000 in 2032 and $52,500 in 2037.
Employees asked to sign a non-solicit must be given at least 14 calendar days to review the agreement. Employers also must advise employees in writing to consult with counsel before signing the agreement. Failure to comply with these conditions will render the agreement illegal and so unenforceable.
Oh, and by the way, there must be adequate consideration given the employee in exchange for the non-solicitation pledge. Adequate consideration means: (1) two years of employment after the employee signs the non-solicit; or (2) other consideration adequate to support an agreement to not solicit, which consideration can consist of a period of employment plus additional professional or financial benefits or merely professional or financial benefits adequate by themselves (i.e. more money or paid-leave time in exchange for signing a non-solicit).
Plus, the agreement has to be no greater than required for the protection of the business interest of the employer and does not impose an undue hardship on the employee and is not injurious to the public. What the business interest is that such protection is required depends on the particular facts of each case. Typically, trade secrets and maintaining customer relations are big deals. You don’t want your best employee quitting on you and then trying to get your other best employee to quit your company to join that knucklehead in a partnership that will create a longer-lasting light bulb.
Now, if your other best employee heard on his own of your traitorous employee quitting to start his own business and leaves to join that little puke without any solicitation by that little puke, that may not be a violation of the anti-solicit clause.
However, if the first employee set up a business that is in the same line of goods or services as yours, that could be a violation of a non-compete clause, which is different than a non-solicit. But terms of a non-compete have the same sort of qualifications and requirements to be enforceable as non-solicit provisions under the Illinois Right to Work Act.
Oh, and by the way, what’s the world’s oldest profession? Why, tax assessors of course.