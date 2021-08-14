When a knee injury ended Lovenya Perry’s track career at Rantoul this spring, it also crystallized what she wanted to do for a career.
“My knees were getting a little weak on me, so I had to get back in shape, and I said, ‘I definitely know what I want to do,’” she said. “I want to learn how to keep people in shape and keep them moving and keep them on the athletic side.”
She wanted to become a physical therapist, she decided. And after the Millikin track-and-field coaching staff reached out to her, she figured out the school would be a perfect fit.
She knew she’d need financial help, though. So with the help of a teacher at school, she started filling out scholarship applications. She filled out 23 in total. Recently, she found out she had received the $2,500 Spherion Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship. In her application, Perry spoke about her extensive experience volunteering at her church’s weekly bake sale and at her mother’s home day care. She also volunteered with the Girl Scouts and the Future Business Leaders of America, racking up 5,000 hours of community service in high school.
“We had some amazing submissions, but Lovenya’s application was extraordinary,” Mazur said. “She truly embodies the mindset of ‘paying it forward’ and is a great example of someone who continually gives back to the community in her free time. We are excited to see what she will go on to do in the future.”
Perry, who is getting set to leave for Millikin, where she hopes to run track and cross-country, was honored at Spherion’s office in Savoy on Friday.