CHAMPAIGN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkland College traditionally had a low staff turnover rate — or as President Tom Ramage puts it, “people tended to stay.”
Nearly three-quarters of the way through pandemic year 3, Ramage said the college is finding it harder to fill jobs, especially in support positions, and even when offers are made, candidates tend to have more than one to consider.
“We’re finding we’re having a harder time filling vacancies than we’ve ever had in the past,” he said.
Parkland’s hiring situation isn’t unique. While Illinois’ latest unemployment rates suggest a recovering economy, many employers continue to struggle to fill jobs.
According to the latest update from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, unemployment was down statewide from 6.6 percent in July 2021 to 4.8 percent last month.
Comparing the same July-to-July period in just Champaign County, the rate of unemployment also declined — from 5.4 percent to 4.3 percent. And, the state reported, the number of people working in non-farm jobs in the Champaign-Urbana metro area, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, rose by 2,200.
So why are so many checkout counters going unstaffed and office phones going straight to voicemail?
At least in some cases, it’s a matter of workers wanting other opportunities than the jobs they have.
‘People have had time to think’
A Pew Research report released July 28 found about 1 in 5 workers are very or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next six months — though only about a third think it would be easy to find one.
Changing jobs paid off financially for a majority who have already left — with 60 percent of workers who switched jobs between April 2021 and March seeing an increase in their inflation-adjusted earnings, researchers found.
In response, 80 percent of U.S. companies are taking such steps as raising starting salaries and adding hiring bonuses, according to the staffing service Express Employment Professionals.
Charlie Miller, marketing manager and office services recruiter for Express Employment in Champaign, said there are more people who are looking for work in the area now than there were last summer, and opportunities in skilled trades are especially booming.
“We have more people out working this year than we did last year,” he said.
At the same time, Miller said a reshuffling in which people want different jobs is still very much underway — and the hospitality industry is particularly feeling the pinch.
“People have had time to think and assess what they really want, and they no longer want to not know if they’re going to work tomorrow or not, if they’re going to have that job next week,” he said.
The former food-and-beverage manager for the Urbana Country Club, Miller made a career change himself when he went to work for Express two years ago — and he has no plans to return to the food-and-beverage industry.
“The pay was never quite commensurate with the workload, the hours and the stress,” he said. “I got out of it, and I wouldn’t go back.”
Miller also said the current employment market is being affected by a mismatch between employee expectations and what employers are offering — and because some employers are paying more, many job seekers believe minimum wage is higher than it actually is.
“People hear about $17 or $18 an hour, but they don’t filter through their experience and the market they’re in,” he said.
‘We’re seeing things get better’
In Vermilion County, unemployment last month dropped to 5.7 percent — 1.1 percentage points lower than it was the previous July. And over the past year, non-farm employment in that area rose by 300.
Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley said he was happy to see those numbers, and he’s seen some signs of hope in job gains being made by local manufacturers.
Two local manufacturers and one logistics company have let his organization know they’re now fully staffed for the first time in two years, Dudley said.
“We’re seeing things get better,” he said. “We’re not staffed where we need to be, but we’re seeing an uptick.”
Vermilion Advantage, which already brought local manufacturing leaders together to exchange ideas, plans to kick off a new initiative in October in which videos about manufacturing job profiles specific to the local area will be made available to high school students, he said.
There’s a good reason to focus first on manufacturing, according to Dudley.
“If we lose our manufacturers, if they start moving out, we don’t have to worry about retail because we won’t have any,” he said.
Ramage said Parkland College is using social media more to attract applicants, and has also begun posting salary and benefits.
The University of Illinois’ State Farm Center has just launched its hiring process for the 2022-2023 season and will be offering a chance for walk-in interviews — and potentially job offers on the spot — from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for such part-time jobs such as usher, security and parking staff.
Brad Swanson, assistant director for marketing and sales at State Farm Center, said hiring went fairly well last year, and nearly all events were fully staffed.
“A selling point of these jobs is that you are part of an event that matters to our community, whether it’s a basketball game or concert, and that is part of the uniqueness and appeal for the positions,” he said.
More information about the walk-in interview opportunity is at statefarm center.com/jobs.
‘We’ve hired some incredible people’
The Champaign Fire Department is fully staffed but is aggressively working to attract applicants for its hiring eligibility list, which it updates every two years.
The city held a virtual recruitment session Aug. 17, and there’s a new recruitment video on the fire department’s website, champaignil.gov/fire/, that showcases its world-class service and that had gotten about 390 clicks as of a couple of weeks ago, Chief Gary Ludwig said.
At a fire-service leader conference this week in San Antonio, Ludwig said recruitment and hiring has been one of the hot-button issues being discussed.
“I can tell you fire services nationwide are experiencing difficulty recruiting firefighters,” he said.
Champaign has encountered some of the same hiring challenges as other employers across the country — but the city also has a unique challenge in that it’s adding new programs that need to be staffed, according to Amanda Farthing, director of human resources.
At the same time, she said, “we’ve hired some incredible people over the past year.”
While the quality of applicants hasn’t diminished, Farthing said, the quantity has.
Where the city struggles most in hiring new people, and is being more aggressive about promoting jobs as career paths, is in the public-safety sector — for example, METCAD dispatcher and police services representatives — where jobs can come with more challenging hours and schedules, she said.
One thing that’s emerged from the going-on-three-years-and-counting pandemic is that filling jobs isn’t just about offering good pay and benefits anymore; it’s also about flexibility, such as, “can I get my kids to school,” Farthing said.
Starting police services representatives earn $22.74 an hour, she said, but “compensation is not just the only part of the puzzle.”